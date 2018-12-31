Forsyth County EMS Dispatch braces for busy New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Forsyth County Emergency Services 911 Communications Division bracing for a high volume of calls on New Year's Eve.

A six person team fielding calls ranging from mishandled fireworks to dicey road conditions.

"Not only calls that are related to today, we still got the everyday routine calls. We still have people that are going to fall, people that have chest pains, mixed in with these other events that we will have going on tonight," said Matt Boyles, a telecommunicator shift supervisor for Forsyth County Emergency Services.

A lifeline for people who live outside the city limits in Forsyth County, dispatchers say all they want is for everyone to ring in the New Year responsibly and they hope you don't have to hear from them on the other end of the phone.