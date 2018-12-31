Family of worker killed by lion at Conservators Center in Caswell County releases statement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. – The family of a worker killed on Sunday by a lion at the Conservators Center in Caswell County released a statement to FOX59, FOX8's sister station in Indianapolis.

“Alex loved animals. Our beautiful, intelligent, passionate Alex had worked, unpaid, at several animal-related ventures, most recently at Wolf Park in Battleground, Indiana. This was her fourth internship, because she really wanted to make a career of working with animals. She was looking forward to this first out-of-state internship at the Conservators Center in North Carolina 10 days ago. She was a beautiful young woman who had just started her career, there was a terrible accident, and we are mourning. But she died following her passion. We ask that you consider donating to Wolf Park in Battleground, Indiana, to honor Alex.”

Alexandra Black, 22, died in Sunday's attack. She was from New Palestine, Indiana and recently graduated from Indiana State University.

Black had been working at the Conservators Center for about two weeks, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

The center said it happened while a husbandry team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning.

One of the lions somehow left a locked space and went to where the humans were and killed the victim, according to the center.

Officials said the lion was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to get the worker. Several attempts to tranquilize the lion failed, according to deputies.

The lion that killed Black as "Matthai," one of the male lions at the center, according to Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden.

It’s unclear how the lion got out. The investigation is ongoing.

The Conservators Center, at 676 East Hughes Mill Road, will be closed until further notice.

“This is the worst day of my life. We’ve lost a person. We’ve lost an animal. We have lost the faith in ourselves a little today,” said Executive Director of the Conservators Center Mindy Stinner to ABC 11.

The center is an educational non-profit dedicated to providing a specialized home for select species and houses more than 80 animals, according to its website. Many of the lions at the facility were rescued from poor living conditions in Ohio in 2004.