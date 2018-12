× Death certificate reveals heart failure as Penny Marshall’s cause of death

Penny Marshall died from heart failure, heart disease and complications from diabetes, according to TMZ, which obtained her death certificate.

Marshall, famed for her role on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” died at age 75 on Dec. 17.

She died at her home in Hollywood Hills.

Since the 1976 sitcom, Marshall went on to direct “Big” in 1988, becoming the first woman in history to direct a movie grossing over $100 million.