Burlington police investigating home invasion, robbery, shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a home invasion, robbery and shooting early Monday morning, according to a news release.

At 12:49 a.m., officers came to the 700 block of Elizabeth Street after a reported shooting.

Officers determined that three suspects, two of whom were armed with firearms, broke into a home.

A 68-year-old woman who was inside escaped from the house. The suspects then robbed a 44-year-old man when he entered the house during the commission of the crime.

The suspects stole various items from the home.

When the suspects were leaving the home, a 50-year-old woman saw them and tried to follow them. The suspects shot at her, hitting her vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the victims involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.