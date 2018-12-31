× 32nd annual Give a Kid a Coat campaign kicks off Friday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Give A Kid A Coat, an annual program that solicits coat donations from area residents to donate to needy children and adults throughout the Piedmont area, kicks off its 32nd campaign on Friday. The program runs through Feb. 9.

The kickoff will be held at the A Cleaner World located at 2527 Eastchester Drive in High Point. FOX8, 1075KZL and Rock92 will broadcast live during the kickoff.

“Thanks to the generosity and hard work of all those involved: folks that donated, A Cleaner World employees, The Salvation Army that will distribute coats, FOX8/WGHP, Rock 92, and 1075KZL that spread the word, and AAA storage (FOX8’s Broadcast sponsor). Over 20,000 kids will stay warm this winter,” said Chris Edwards, president of A Cleaner World. “It’s great to see our citizens work together year after year to meet the needs of children in our community.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Give A Kid A Coat campaign may do so by dropping off a coat at any A Cleaner World location. Coats will be cleaned and repaired free of charge, then given to The Salvation Army for distribution.