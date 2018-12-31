Here are the top 10 most-viewed stories in 2018 on FOX8’s website, myfox8.com

Here are the Top 10 most-viewed stories on myfox8.com for 2018 – do you remember any of them?
1 – A pair of Adidas shoes could be key in finding missing 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar
2 – 1 law enforcement officer dead, multiple others shot in Florence, SC, suspect in custody
3 – Oklahoma restaurant owner says he won’t serve gay or black customers
4 – Photos show damage after tornado barrels through Greensboro
5 – Hurricane Florence photo gallery
6 – Winter storm hits the Piedmont Triad – Show us your Photos!
7 – Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
8 – Charlotte mother gets 7 days in jail after baptizing daughter
9 – 10 arrested after 6-month-long drug investigation in Piedmont Triad
10 – Teen killed in Greensboro shooting identified as ‘American Idol’ winner Fantasia Barrino’s nephew