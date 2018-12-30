× Woman survives being brutally stabbed by man she met on Tinder

COHASSET, Mass. – A woman survived being brutally stabbed by her Tinder date after police intervened and fired a stun gun at the suspect, who later died.

Boston 25 News reported that 25-year-old Erich Stelzer died as he was being taken into custody by police.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a home in Cohasset, Mass. at about 10 p.m. Thursday where arriving officers found the man on top of the 24-year-old victim, allegedly stabbing her.

Officers fired a stun gun at Stelzer, who later died. An autopsy is planned for the suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is recovering from extensive stabbing and slashing injuries, according to Massachusetts Live.

The victim’s sister told Boston 25 that she has a “long road to recovery.”

“She’s an amazing, strong, young woman and will get through this,” she said. “Her family and friends are here for her and will be by her side throughout this recovery.”

The suspect lived with his mother who told police she was concerned about his mental health.

Stelzer posted fitness-related videos to YouTube, where he had about 200 subscribers.