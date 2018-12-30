× Woman robbed at gunpoint while visiting her mother’s grave on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS – A woman was robbed at gunpoint while visiting her mother’s grave on Christmas Day, according to police.

WMC reported that it happened at the historic Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis when a man approached the victim and took out a gun.

Authorities said the woman gave the unknown man her car keys and cellphone and he went through her car and stole her purse.

The man gave the woman her keys and purse back, but left with her credit and debit cards, $10 and a make-up bag, according to police.

Police are looking for the man, who was apparently caught on surveillance video.