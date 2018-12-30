× Woman hurt, 5 people lose home after Winston-Salem house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was hurt and five people are out of a home after a house fire in Winston-Salem, according to firefighters.

Crews were called to the 1000 block of Wachovia Street shortly after 7:45 p.m. Friday and had the situation under control later that day.

A friend of the victim told FOX8 that a woman, her fiancé and three children lived at the home and the woman was seriously burned.

There is no word on her name or condition. The friend said she is undergoing surgery.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims find a home. The house is a total loss, according to the victim’s friend.