Third suspect arrested after customer shoots at alleged armed robbers in Reidsville

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – The third and final suspect wanted in the Christmas Day robbery of a Reidsville convenience store has been taken into custody.

Willie Lindsey Settle, 29, of Reidsville, turned himself in to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the department said in a press release.

The crime happened at Stop and Shop convenience store at 3531 US-158 in Reidsville at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said two men entered in all black clothing wearing masks and gloves. Both men showed a handgun and held the cashier and two other people inside the business at gunpoint as they robbed the store.

One of the customers was armed and shot at the two robbers. Investigators previously said they believe the two suspects were hit by the customer’s gunfire.

Officials said the two suspects got into a vehicle and left heading east on Hwy 158. There was a driver who stood by with a vehicle as the store was robbed.

Neither the store clerk nor the people at the store were injured.

Jaikayle Marquise Bridges, 21, and Jordan Thomas, 24, both of Reidsville, were taken into custody last week.