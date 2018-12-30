Terry Bradshaw offers heartfelt condolences to family of Winston-Salem man who passed away after ALS battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Football legend Terry Bradshaw has offered his heartfelt condolences to a Winston-Salem man who recently died.

Harrison Anderson was first diagnosed with ALS in 2016 and recently passed away.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the Anderson family,” Bradshaw said on Fox NFL Sunday. “You know that we love you. We wish you the very best."

Bradshaw, who played professional football and currently works as a sports analyst, described Harrison as a wonderful man.

“God bless you and your family,” he said.

ALS is an incurable disease affecting around 30,000 people around the country, but there are research efforts and studies to better understand it.

