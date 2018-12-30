Child in critical condition after being shot in the face outside Wendy’s restaurant in Randleman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDLEMAN, N.C. – A child is in critical condition after being shot in the face outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Randleman on Sunday.

Randleman police were called to 1029 High Point Street shortly after 12:45 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

The child, described as about 5 years old, was inside a vehicle and somehow got a hold of a .45 semi-automatic handgun as they pulled up to the drive thru, according to Randleman Police Chief Steve Leonard.

Leonard said the gun went off and the child was shot in the face.

The child was taken to Randolph Health and flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Officials have not released the victim’s name or current condition.

There is no word on who owned the gun. The restaurant is closed as police investigate.