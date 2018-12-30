Police offer to test residents’ meth for the Zika virus

HARASHAN, La. – Police in Louisiana are encouraging anyone with crystal meth to bring it to them to be tested for the Zika virus.

The Harasha Police Department recently posted to Facebook that meth bought in any area of Louisiana has been contaminated with Zika.

“Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free,” the department said on Facebook. “If you’re not comfortable coming to us, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your Meth in the privacy of your home.”

Zika virus disease is mainly spread by mosquitoes. The symptoms, when developed, are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache, according to the World Health Organization.

The infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations.

Police have not said how much meth is contaminated or if anyone has taken them up on the offer.