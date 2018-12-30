× Man with loaded gun and tactical-style clothing was going to church to ‘fulfill a prophecy,’ police say

SEGUIN, Texas – Police in Texas have arrested a man dressed in tactical-style clothing with a loaded gun who said he was going to a church to “fulfill a prophecy.”

KSTA reported that 33-year-old Tony Albert was booked at the Guadalupe County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and felon in possession of firearm.

Police in Seguin, Texas arrested the suspect early Sunday morning after he told an off-duty officer he was on his way to a church to “fulfill a prophecy.”

Police were called to the scene after a witness reported seeing a man with a gun.

Albert was “wearing tactical-style clothing, a surgical face shield, carrying a loaded firearm and extra ammunition.”

“The Seguin Police Department is extremely grateful to the citizen who called police,” Seguin police spokeswoman Tanya Brown said. “If this subject was not stopped and apprehended the results could have ended differently.”