Man shot, killed on patio of North Carolina bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on a patio at a bar in east Charlotte.

WSOC reported that the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at Smokey Joe’s Cafe on Briar Creek Road.

Officials said when police arrived on scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

MEDIC responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said an initial investigation revealed an unknown suspect fired several shots into the parking lot and at the building of the bar.

Authorities reported the victim was standing in the patio area at the time of the shooting and was struck by a bullet.

Police told WSOC the crime is very uncommon for this part of town.

“This is not a location where we have frequent complaints. The last time they were dealing with an issue out at this location was approximately two years ago. It seems somewhat aberrant for this area,” CMPD Major Ryan Butler said.

Detectives said they will be reviewing evidence along Monroe and Briar Creek Roads for additional information related to suspects or vehicles that may have been involved.