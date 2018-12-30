× Family’s Whirlpool refrigerator explodes inside their home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A refrigerator exploded inside a family’s home in Florida, leaving significant damage to several rooms in their house.

WPTV reported that Mark Ligondie and his family in West Palm Beach were able to avoid being hurt during the explosion.

The family’s 4-month-old Whirlpool refrigerator was in pieces, scattered throughout the kitchen and other rooms.

“I was in my room I was asleep and I just heard the bang,” Ligondie said. “There were fumes coming everywhere.”

There is no word on what caused the explosion. WPTV reached out to Whirlpool for a comment but has not heard back.

The fire department cleared out the home, but there are still cracks in the family’s ceiling and nearby walls and damage to a door and window.