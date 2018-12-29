× Woman accused of robbing mailman with toy gun and then fleeing on a tricycle

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a Florida woman accused of robbing a mailman with a toy gun and then fleeing on a tricycle.

WBBH reported that Leida Crisostomo was arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect was allegedly riding a tricycle and pointing the plastic toy at people last Saturday in Collier County, Fla.

Crisostomo allegedly pointed the fake gun at a mail carrier, forced him out of his truck and made him give her a package.

The suspect then allegedly rode off on the sidewalk, but was eventually arrested by deputies.

She allegedly told deputies she was “God” and heard voices in her head that told her to do things.

The package has been returned to the victim.