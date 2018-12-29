Surprise! Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson give his mom a new house for Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just won Christmas. And he’s also in the running for the title of “Son of the Year.”

The professional wrestler turned actor recently posted a video to Instagram of the surprise, which left his mother in tears.

Johnson gave his mother a card, which he described as being similar to “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket,” because she gets to choose any home she wants, anywhere she wants.

Johnson said he and his mother grew up living in small apartments all across the country. He said they lived like “gypsies on the road from one state to another.”

“I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being,” the Rock said, on Instagram. “And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.”