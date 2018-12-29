School bus driver saves up money to buy Christmas gifts for every kid on his route

DALLAS – A school bus driver asked every student who rode his bus what they wanted for Christmas – and then bought gifts for each of them.

KXAS reported that Curtis Jenkins is a school bus driver for Lake Highlands Elementary in Dallas, Texas.

On the last day before their Christmas break, Jenkins lined his school bus with gift-wrapped presents and gave each student a gift.

“We are just so thankful for his spirit, and his kindness and his generosity to the kids,” said Jennifer Wilcox, the Lake Highlands Elementary School PTA president, according to WSYX. “Thank you for being a wonderful example for all of us.”

Lake Highlands Elementary posted the following message to its Facebook page:

This is Curtis Jenkins, a bus driver for our school. He asked every kid on the bus what they wanted for Christmas and then BOUGHT IT FOR THEM! There was even a bike on that bus!!! This reminds us how much good there is in the world and how we should all strive to be a little more like Curtis.