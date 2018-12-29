Police release images of suspects in Thomasville convenience store robbery

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police in Thomasville have released images of three people accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

Thomasville police were called to the Kings Food Mart at 805 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 9:15 p.m. Friday where officials the suspects entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect with the gun was a tall, slim man wearing a blue and white flannel shirt with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, grey pants, black shoes and wearing a black ski mask.

A second suspect was wearing a blue coat with grey sleeves, black pants and a red bandanna covering his face.

The third subject had on a black hooded jacket, black pants and a bandanna covering his face.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen running off toward Mary James Avenue where investigators believe they got into a car.

Anyone having information is asked to call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477 or call Thomasville detectives at (336) 475-4260.