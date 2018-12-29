× Murder suspect released from North Carolina jail due to clerical error, documents say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A clerical error let a Charlotte teen accused of murder back out on the streets.

WSOC reported that Sergio Coello-Perez is facing charges for the May death of Nicholas Boger. Coello-Perez was 16 years old at the time of the homicide.

Police said Boger was shot after confronting two suspects who were trying to steal his car.

In May, Coello-Perez appeared before a judge and was never granted bond, but he was able to be released with a written promise to appear yesterday due to the error.

He was apprehended and was back in jail late Friday afternoon.

Jonathan Castillo, who was 18, was also charged with murder.