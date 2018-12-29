Murder suspect released from North Carolina jail due to clerical error, documents say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A clerical error let a Charlotte teen accused of murder back out on the streets.
WSOC reported that Sergio Coello-Perez is facing charges for the May death of Nicholas Boger. Coello-Perez was 16 years old at the time of the homicide.
Police said Boger was shot after confronting two suspects who were trying to steal his car.
In May, Coello-Perez appeared before a judge and was never granted bond, but he was able to be released with a written promise to appear yesterday due to the error.
He was apprehended and was back in jail late Friday afternoon.
Jonathan Castillo, who was 18, was also charged with murder.
35.227087 -80.843127