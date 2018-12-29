× Man accused of breaking into Winston-Salem home, but runs off after victim grabs gun during struggle

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a man forced his way into a Winston-Salem home, but the victim grabbed his gun and the suspect ran off after a struggle.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Country Club Road at about 10:45 p.m. where the victims said the suspect knocked on the door and asked for change.

The suspect then allegedly forced his way in with a handgun and tried robbing the victims.

At one point, one of the victim grabbed the gun and the gun went off during a struggle. Nobody was shot. Police said the suspect managed to get the gun back.

The struggle continued and the suspect hit the victim over the head with the gun several times, according to police. He then ran off.

The victim sustained a laceration to the head and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The suspect has been described as a black male, about 20-25 years old, 5’6” and wearing a black toboggan, a black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.