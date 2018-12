Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food insecurity is a major issue here in the Piedmont Triad.

There are too many people who don't know where their next meal is going to come from. It is one of the reasons FOX8 partners with the Salvation Army in the Triad holiday concerts.

It is also why the Triad Blackhawks lacrosse organization is doing the same.

They held a weekend tournament that collected 10,000 pounds of food which beat their old record by 8,000 pounds.