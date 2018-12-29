Homicide investigation underway after 2 found dead after mobile home fire in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – The case of two people found dead after a Davidson County mobile home fire is now being called a homicide investigation.

Investigators said the man and woman who died had injuries that were not caused by fire, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release. The names of the victims have not been released.

Firefighters, emergency workers and deputies were called to 257 Gobel Road, south of Thomasville, Thursday night where arriving crews found the home engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out in a few hours and the bodies of the man and woman were found inside, according to officials.

Deputies said both bodies were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh. Authorities have not released any official causes of death. No word on any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105 and ask to speak with Sgt. B. Welch.