Four Seasons shopping mall reopens after temporary closure due to power outage caused by crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Four Seasons Towne Centre shopping mall in Greensboro has reopened after being temporarily closed due to a power outage caused by a crash.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. and Duke Energy crews had power back on at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

The mall, at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, reopened once the power was restored. Some tenants will not operate with a normal schedule.

About 170 Duke Energy customers in the area had lost power.