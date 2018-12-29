Four Season shopping mall temporarily closes after power outage caused by crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Four Seasons Towne Centre shopping mall in Greensboro temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a power pole, causing an outage.
It happened at about 11:30 a.m. and Duke Energy crews expect to have power back by about 6 p.m. Saturday.
The mall, at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, will reopen once power is restored, according to officials.
About 170 Duke Energy customers in the area near the mall lost power.
36.039279 -79.838430