Four Season shopping mall temporarily closes after power outage caused by crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Four Seasons Towne Centre shopping mall in Greensboro temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into a power pole, causing an outage.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. and Duke Energy crews expect to have power back by about 6 p.m. Saturday.

The mall, at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, will reopen once power is restored, according to officials.

About 170 Duke Energy customers in the area near the mall lost power.