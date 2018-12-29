× California will become 1st state to ban retail sale of dogs and cats

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will be the first state to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores in an effort to crack down on puppy mills.

KNBC reported that California pet shops will only be allowed to offer dogs, cats, and rabbits from local shelters and rescues starting Jan. 1. The bill was signed in October.

“Given the number of very adoptable, very lovable, very cute, very noble dogs and cats that we have in shelters all across the state let’s focus on finding homes for those animals and not on encouraging the horrible trade of dogs and cats that come out of puppy mills,” Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, said in September, according to the Sacramento Bee.