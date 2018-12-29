× Burlington police recover car believed to be connected to killing of 24-year-old Mary Elizabeth McBroom

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington have recovered a car believed to be connected to the killing of 24-year-old Mary Elizabeth McBroom.

The 1998 white Honda Accord was recovered Saturday after being discovered in the 2000 block of Ben Wilson Road in Mebane, according to officials.

Officials said the car was off the road and abandoned and has since been taken into custody by Burlington police.

Police previously said that the car belongs to a family member of 17-year-old Laking Qutae Crews, who was arrested Friday and charged with accessory after the fact to homicide.

Burlington police said Crews hid the weapon and the vehicle used to travel to and from the crime scene.

Eric Douglas Moore, 20, of Burlington, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of McBroom.

McBroom was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 6:15 a.m. Dec. 17 after Burlington police were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Center Avenue.

She died while being taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center by emergency responders.

Crews was jailed in Alamance County under a $50,000 secured bond.