2nd suspect in custody, 1 more still wanted after customer shoots at alleged armed robbers in Reidsville

WENTWORTH, N.C. – Deputies have a second suspect in custody after a customer shot at two alleged armed robbers at a Reidsville convenience store early Christmas Day morning.

Jaikayle Marquise Bridges, 21, of Reidsville, turned himself in to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, according to a press release from the department.

The crime happened at Stop and Shop convenience store at 3531 US-158 in Reidsville at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said two men entered in all black clothing wearing masks and gloves. Both men showed a handgun and held the cashier and two other people inside the business at gunpoint as they robbed the store.

One of the customers was armed and shot at the two robbers. Investigators previously said they believe the two suspects were hit by the customer’s gunfire.

Officials said the two suspects got into a vehicle and left heading east on Hwy 158. There was a driver who stood by with a vehicle as the store was robbed.

Neither the store clerk nor the people at the store were injured.

Jordan Thomas, 24, of Reidsville, was arrested earlier this week and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators are now trying to find Willie Lindsey Settle, 29, of Reidsville.

Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.