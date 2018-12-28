× North Carolina woman’s Christmas crime spree ends with chase through 3 counties, deputies say

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing several charges after a Christmas Day crime spree led to a high-speed chase through Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, WSOC reports.

Deputies said Charlene Adams, 36, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a residence, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

“I am so proud of our deputies. They have went out of their way to try to bring joy to people’s lives this Christmas by taking gifts, food and bringing in wood, but when all of this started, nearly every deputy volunteered to assist in catching the person involved. They disregarded their own families on Christmas to help and assist, and it paid off in the apprehension of this one-person crime spree.” Sheriff Sheriff Kevin Frye said in a statement. “We really hate to chase people on one of the busiest traveling days of the year and all high-speed chases are risky, but Adams had ruined Christmas for over a half-dozen families and we were not going to let her evade arrest,” Frye said.

Deputies said Adams was out on bail from a previous charge of possession of methamphetamine. They said she’s also suspected in two additional home break-ins, but those charges are pending a completed investigation.