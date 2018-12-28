× NC authorities looking for missing woman

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Katlyn Marie Combs, 23, has been missing since Nov. 19 and, Lincoln County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating her, WSOC reported.

Deputies went to a home in the 800 block of Old Lincolnton Crouse Road to investigate a missing person.

They spoke with Tammy Holcomb, who advised them her stepdaughter had been missing.

Holcomb said Combs left around 5 p.m. to go to dinner. She left with a white man driving a full-size white pickup truck.

Combs, who turned 23 on Christmas Day, is a white woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Combs’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202.