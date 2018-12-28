× Man charged with accessory after the fact in homicide of woman in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Burlington earlier this month, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Laking Qutae Crews, 17, is charged with accessory after the fact to homicide.

On Dec. 17 at 6:18 a.m., Burlington police came to the 600 block of Center Avenue after a reported shooting.

Officers found Mary Elizabeth McBroom, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound.

McBroom died while being taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center by EMS.

Eric Douglas Moore, 20, of Burlington, was arrested on Dec. 18. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of McBroom.

Burlington police said Crews hid the weapon and the vehicle used to travel to and from the crime scene.

The vehicle of interest in the crime is a white 1998 Honda Accord with N.C. license plate FDD-7901 and the vehicle belongs to a family member of Crews, Burlington police said.

The vehicle is missing the front bumper, has a distinct black trim line on the front and rear door and no hubcaps.

The vehicle has not been located.

Crews was confined in the Alamance County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or other information on the case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.