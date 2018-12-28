Holy cow! Cows assemble to form cross on Christmas Day

BALFOUR, N.D. — Holy cow, indeed. A North Dakota family herded cattle into the shape of a cross on Christmas Day.

Laura Duchsherer shared video of the herd Tuesday on Facebook, saying:

“Merry Christmas from us to all of you! Hope you all are enjoying the holiday season with your family and friends. We are so blessed to live the life we do with the cattle in the open beautiful country.”

She said it was a “team effort” and her family used their drone and fed the cows in the shape of a cross.