Dozens gather to remember 2 teens killed in murder-suicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Dozens of people gathered to remember the two teenagers shot and killed in what police are calling a murder-suicide the day after Christmas in High Point.

A vigil was held Friday night for 19-year-old Carter M. Wilson and 18-year-old Ethan C. Mitchell.

The two boys' mothers stood united as family and friends shared memories of Wilson and Mitchell.

“We’re still friends and our sons were friends and we are going to get through this together as moms,” said Shannon Wilson, the mother of Carter Wilson.

A date has not been set for Wilson or Mitchell’s funerals, but the families do plan on having them together.

Wilson’s family and Mitchell’s family have set up pages to raise money for funeral costs.