Chris Burrous, beloved Los Angeles TV anchor, dead at 43; police investigating death as possible overdose

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — Chris Burrous, an anchor at KTLA — a sister station of FOX8 — passed away Thursday. He was 43.

KTLA reported the broadcaster was found unresponsive at a Days Inn in Glendale. His death is being investigated as a possible overdose, Glendale police said in a news release.

A male he was with called authorities around 1:15 p.m. to report he had passed out and was possibly not breathing, KTLA reported.

Paramedics who responded to the hotel located Burrous inside a room suffering from a medical emergency. The person he was with was administering aid when they arrived, the sergeant said.

KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball issued a statement Thursday night:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”

Burrous, the son of a farmer and a NASA engineer, launched his two-decade career after graduating from Chapman University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Burrous came to KTLA in 2011 after spending 14 years as a reporter and anchor at news stations across the U.S. — primarily in California’s Central Valley, where one of his parents was from.

After stints at stations in the Bay Area and South Dakota, he joined KGET in Bakersfield in 1999 as a morning news anchor. It was there that he met his wife, Mai Do-Burrous, a fellow journalist.

The couple wed in 2003 and share a 9-year-old daughter, Isabella.