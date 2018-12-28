× ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot into vehicle in Graham has been arrested

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police arrested a man overnight Thursday who was accused of shooting into a vehicle multiple times during a domestic dispute, according to a city official.

Joseph Ryan Pruitt, 26, was wanted on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, discharging a firearm within the city limits and injury to personal property.

At 6:58 p.m. Thursday, officers came to Edgewood Lane after a reported domestic dispute.

When officers arrived at the scene, Pruitt had already left in a gray Jeep Cherokee Latitude.

During the investigation, police determined the vehicle of the person who called 911 was shot multiple times. They were not inside the vehicle during the shooting.