2 teenagers shot, killed in High Point the morning after Christmas was murder-suicide, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The two teenagers shot and killed in High Point the day after Christmas was a murder-suicide, according to a press release from the High Point Police Department.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:30 a.m. High Point police were called to 4101 Braddock Rd. after receiving a call from someone at the residence reporting that a shooting had occurred involving two people.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims in close proximity of each other in the backyard of the residence both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers checked the first victim, Carter M. Wilson, 19, and determined that he was deceased. The second victim, Ethan C. Mitchell, 18, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro with life-threatening injuries. Mitchell was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

As a result of the investigation, High Point police detectives have learned that the shooting was the result of a murder-suicide.

Police say the case is still an active investigation but detectives have determined that Mitchell shot Wilson five times with a handgun before turning the weapon on himself.

The weapon used was recovered at the scene during the investigation.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for Mitchell’s funeral, says Mitchell “was tragically taken from us on Christmas Day Eve. He, along with his best friend Carter, will be dearly missed. He was a great guy who loved to laugh and smile. He would light up a room. He had a character that just made you like him. He made friends wherever we went. He loved his family and his friends. They have sent hundreds of messages of grief, support and love. His loss was very sudden and we are devastated.”

