2 found dead after mobile home fire in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people were found dead after a mobile home fire in Davidson County Thursday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Firefighters, EMS and sheriff's deputies came to a mobile home on Gobel Road, south of Thomasville, Thursday night.

When crews arrived, they found the residence mostly engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within a few hours.

After the fire was under control, authorities found two people, a male and a female, dead inside the residence.

The sheriff's office said this is still an active investigation. There is no word on if the fire was the cause of death of the two people inside.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sgt. B. Welch with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.