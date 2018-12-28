14-year-old shoots another 14-year-old inside NC home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 14-year-old shot another 14-year-old in the chest Thursday morning inside a home in east Charlotte, WSOC reported.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 10 a.m. at a home on Riding Trail Road near Albemarle Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Police confirmed the teen victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by a .40-caliber pistol.
The teen was visiting friends when the shooting happened.
The teens were acquaintances.
The alleged shooter was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a handgun by a minor and possession of a stolen firearm.
Police said the gun used in the shooting was stolen.
No additional information has been released.