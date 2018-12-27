× Yadkin County man charged in Wilkes County armed robbery

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged follow an armed robbery at a Wilkes County convenience store, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Brandon Scott Prescott, 20, of Hamptonville, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault on a female.

The robbery was reported at the Elkin Mart in eastern Wilkes County on Sunday around 9 a.m.

Prescott allegedly came into the store, showed a weapon and demanded money from the clerk. During the incident Prescott and the clerk got into a physical confrontation in which the clerk was pushed by Prescott, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is not looking for additional suspects in the robbery.