Tips for hosting a New Year’s Eve pajama party

The biggest evening of the year is almost here. While going out to ring in the New Year is a popular trend, Page Stroud of Sociably Yours is here to show you how host a New Year’s Eve Party at Home with the perfect pajama party.

Cozy, cocktails and cupcakes are just a few of our favorite ingredients to a popping party at home.

Cozy Pajama Party

The main objective is the ring in the New Year. Staying up late to socialize, should require your most comfy pair of pajamas. Invite guests to wear their best bed wear to this party. Don’t worry, we will bring in the glitz and glam with our decor.

Cupcake Fondue

Bring in the New Year with a new party favorite. Take unfrosted cupcakes to the next level. Use cupcake tins to place the cupcake toppings like icing, sprinkles, chocolate chips. Place cupcakes on skewers to make the dipping easier (for smaller children, use plastic forks for better handling). Each guests can dip their unfrosted cupcake anyway they choose, creating their own masterpiece to be enjoyed at midnight!

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

Ingredients:

Frozen waffles

Frozen chicken nuggets

Directions:

Prepare both the waffles and nuggets as directed on the package. Cut waffles into smaller portions, segment into four halves. Place chicken

nugget on top of waffle and add waffle to top. Use decorative toothpicks.

Cocktails – no designated drivers needed here. Drink responsibly.

Sparkling Juice Jello Shots

Ingredients

1/2 cup boiling water

2 envelopes unflavored gelatin

2 ½ c sparking white grape juice

Directions:

Sprinkle the 2 envelopes of unflavored gelatin over the boiling water and let soften for a few minutes. Whisk to dissolve completely and get

rid of clumps.

Pour the sparkling juice gently into a mixing bowl or large cup with a spout. Pour the gelatin mixture into the sparkling juice and gently stir

to combine.

Pour the liquid into stemmed glasses. Refrigerate for an hour before serving or until jello is firm enough to eat.

‘Berry Good Year-Rock Candy Cocktail

Ingredients:

Raspberry Lemonade

Sparkling juice

Rock Candy Stirrer

Directions:

Fill ½ of toasting flute with Raspberry Lemonade.

Top with Sparkling Juice.

Add Rock Candy to stir.

New Year’s Necessities – these cute kits will remind your guests that you are thankful for them ringing in the New Year with you.

Mints

Lip Balm

Aspirins

Mini sparkling cider/champagne

Straw

Memory Jar