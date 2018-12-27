× Suspect arrested after stealing High Point police car, leading law enforcement on chase

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A suspect was taken into custody after stealing a High Point police car and leading law enforcement on a chase Thursday night, accord to High Point Police Chief Kenneth Shultz.

Shultz said during an arrest, a handcuffed suspect got into the driver’s seat of a police car at the Walmart on South Main Street and took off.

The chase ended on I-40/85 near N.C. 61 in eastern Guilford County.

Shultz said the police car has been recovered and the suspect is in custody.

No other information has been released.