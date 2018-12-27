Message of peace being shared after multiple teens killed in High Point homicides in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A former prison inmate turned mentor is using his voice to encourage peace among today’s teens.

There have been multiple homicides in High Point in 2018 that involved teens being shot and killed by another young individual.

Greg Commander, founder of Commander Peace Academy, explains that these deaths are heartbreaking and should act as a wake-up call to the community.

“Our children need to be more aware of their environment,” he said, in regards to teens understanding when they might be in a bad situations. “Recognize individuals around you, know signs and symbols, We don’t teach our children what to look for when we walk into certain places.”

While the motives behind the homicides have varied, he explained that the mindset of each individual is centered around anger and aggression.

“It’s up to the community to talk to them, and show them that they don’t have to be that way. They don’t have to walk around with that anger. They’re so aggressive because they feel like in this society we have got be aggressive. But, we have to unarm them and explain that don’t have to be that aggressive.”