Mama stray from Davidson County who lost kittens becomes surrogate mom to 5 orphaned kittens in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A stray mama cat who recently lost her kittens has a new family after being introduced to five orphaned kittens.

On Saturday, Juliet's House Animal Rescue in Greensboro took a mama cat from the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

The cat had recently lost her kittens. She was confused, upset and in pain (she was producing milk but had no kittens to nurse).

Juliet's House decided to introduce the cat to its five orphaned foster kittens.

She immediately accepted them as her own, and is nursing all of them!