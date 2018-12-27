× High Point police arrest 4 accused of stealing car, property

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested four suspects accused of stealing a car and leading officers on a chase Thursday morning.

Police said they spotted a car believed to be stolen out of Winston-Salem driving on McGhee Avenue and North Centennial Street around 9:45 a.m.

Once the driver saw police he took off.

Officers later found the car in the parking lot of Oak Hollow Marina.

After a brief search they also tracked down Dejunte Moore, 19, Terique Sanders, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all of Winston-Salem.

The 15-year-old was in possession of a stolen handgun, police said.

Police also caught George Wilson, 30, of Winston-Salem, later.

While searching for the men officers also uncovered a large amount of stolen property.