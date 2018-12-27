× Graham police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after vehicle shot into

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police are searching for a suspect after a vehicle was shot multiple times during a domestic dispute, according to a news release.

Joseph Ryan Pruitt, 26, is wanted on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, discharging a firearm within the city limits and injury to personal property.

At 6:58 p.m. Thursday, officers came to Edgewood Lane after a reported domestic dispute.

When officers arrived at the scene, Pruitt had already left in a gray Jeep Cherokee Latitude with North Carolina registration PJP-2550.

During the investigation, police determined the vehicle of the person who called 911 was shot multiple times. They were not inside the vehicle during the shooting.

Pruitt is still at large and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Pruitt is asked to call 911.