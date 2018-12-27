‘Goodfellas’ actor Frank Adonis dead at 83

LAS VEGAS — Frank Adonis, who was best known for his roles in some of Martin Scorsese’s most famous films, has died at the age of 83, TMZ reports.

Adonis’ wife Denise confirmed to TMZ the actor died Wednesday night in Last Vegas. Adonis had battled kidney problems in recent years.

“He will be missed. He was a great father and an amazing husband. He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend,” Denise Adonis told TMZ.

Adonis played Anthony Stabile in the classic 1990 mafia film “Goodfellas.” He also appeared in “Raging Bull,” “Casino” and many other films.

Adonis is survived by his wife and their two children and a daughter from a previous marriage.