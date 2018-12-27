Viral video shows Winston-Salem man clutching teddy bear Christmas present to hear his late mother’s voice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem man refused to get an iPhone because a voicemail from his mom who passed away wouldn't transfer from an Android phone to the new phone.

So Dexter Tinnin's family got creative and had the recording transferred to a stuffed Build-A-Bear, which allows Tinnin to play the audio recording when the bear is squeezed tight.

"Merry Christmas Dad," reads a social media post that has been shared thousands of times.

Tinnin lost his mother in 2009. The emotional video shows the man clutching the teddy bear.