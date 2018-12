CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An aunt posted a video of her 6-year-old nephew Robbie saying how excited he was to get a jersey from Cam Newton for Christmas.

The thing is, the Cam Newton jersey wasn’t REALLY from Cam. She broke the news to Robbie but then posted his video on social media, hoping to get a response from the Carolina Panthers quarterback.

Cam DID see the video and responded on social media, saying he was sending Robbie an autographed jersey.

Hello everyone this is my 6 year old nephew Robbie Rooks he received a jersey and he thinks Cam Newton sent it to him . I would like to make his imagination come true ,so if you could please rt hoping that Cam can see this and possibly give his little fan a signed jersey 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Umh4qymvjF — JORDAN✨ (@jordanrox329) December 26, 2018

Santa Cam saw it and is hooking ya up with a new one… pic.twitter.com/ltbiwwhxeN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018