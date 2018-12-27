A sneak peek inside the Coca-Cola museum at the Denton Farm Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. - Coca-Cola advertisements from the 1930s made the red suit, jolly Santa Claus well know today. Many of those advertisements can be seen at the Coca-Cola museum at the Denton Farm Park.

"This is just a fraction of what I got," said Keith Loflin whose personal collection makes up the museum. "Got a lot of these things from stores, antique after Christmas sales."

Loflin started his collection over 25 years ago and has discovered the company put their name and logo on just about everything you can imagine.

"Coke made all kinds of ornaments, board games, cobalt blue glasses and a number of Christmas collectibles.

Loflin is always on the hunt but his favorite remains Coca-Cola ads.

"There is just something about the nostalgia of them that attracts me."

The museum collection is changed with the seasons. Visit https://dentonfarmpark.com/ for times.